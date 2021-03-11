3 booked for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 29

Three persons have been booked for alleged illegal mining on panchayat land of Tajewala village in Yamunanagar district. The accused Imran, Isran and Manover are residents of Tajewala village.

The district Mining officer said Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Patap Nagar, in a letter written on March 20 informed about the illegal mining. A mining guard, along with chowkidar of the village, Beliram, visited the spot on April 13. The team found evidence of fresh mining.

The mining officer added that the illegal mining was carried out by Imran, Isran and Manover.

On his complaint a case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21 (4) of the Mining Act has been registered against the three accused at the Pratap Nagar police station.

