3 booked for robbery attempt in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 9

Three armed men on a bike fired two rounds on a cash collection agent in a failed bid on Wednesday afternoon to rob money near Galleria Market here. The agent narrowly escaped and managed to flee on foot with the cash bag which contained about Rs 6 lakh. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 29 police station, said police.

The police said the incident took place around 3 pm. Mahendra Singh Negi (35), a resident of Delhi who works as a collection agent in a DLF phase 1-based cash collection company, was collecting cash from the shops of the nearby area. Thereafter, he left with the bag containing about Rs 6 lakh in cash.

“I was in the market when I heard the sound of firing and stopped the bike. Soon thereafter, I again heard the sound of firing, I looked back and saw three miscreants on a bike. Getting suspicious, I started running away with the cash bag after leaving my bike and later, informed the police,” the collection agent said in his complaint.

“We have recovered two empty bullet shells and one cartridge from the spot. The miscreants had fired with a country-made pistol but the cash bag was safe,” said a senior investigator who was on spot. An FIR has been registered.

