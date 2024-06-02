3 booked for selling plot twice

Yamunanagar, June 1
A man was allegedly duped of Rs 45 lakh by Sukhwinder Singh, his wife Harjeet Kaur, both residents of Basant Vihar, Jagadhri and Mahesh Auchani of Delhi in the name of selling him a plot in Kail village of Yamunanagar district.
On the complaint of Virender Kumar of Mayapuri colony of Yamunanagar, a case was registered against the three suspects under Sections 406, 420, 120-B and 506 of the IPC at Farakpur police station on May 31.
The complainant said he had a meeting with Sukhwinder regarding the purchase of the plot in 2020. He said an agreement took place between them. Virender paid Sukhwinder and Mahesh Rs 45 lakh for the 3 kanal, 4 marla plot. He added that he requested the sellers to get the sale deed registered in his name several times, but they kept ignoring him. “Later, I came to know that they had also sold the same plot to Ramdeen of Yamunanagar, but the suspects didn’t get a sale deed registered in his name either,” alleged the complainant. He said Ramdeen had filed a civil suit against them in court. Virender claimed that when he asked Sukhwinder and his wife to get the sale deed registered in his favour, they threatened him of dire consequences.
