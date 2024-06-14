3 booked for stealing, selling ex-employer’s industrial designs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 13

The police have registered an FIR against three persons for allegedly using the design and drawing of the machineries of a company in an illegal manner. The case was registered on the directions of a district court of Jagadhri.

The suspects — Jai Parkash, Santosh and Bablu — were reportedly running a firm in Yamunanagar district.

In his complaint Gagan Deep Singh, director of a company in Yamunanagar, said he had been manufacturing machinery for plywood industry and peeling machines since 1990. He said the suspects are his ex-employees.

Singh said he came to know that they were involved in a conspiracy and had begun to illegally sell the designs and drawings of the firm’s machineries to his competitors and other manufacturers.

He further alleged that later the suspects began to manufacture peeling machines. “They were preparing the peeling machines as per drawings and designs regarding which trademark has been taken by the complainant firm,” he said.

“They had stolen data and documents related to the machineries (designs, technical and description) and were manufacturing counterfeit machinery with fraudulent intentions and without my permission,” he said.

“They have used the logo and name of my company and have caused a loss of over Rs 25 crore to the company,” said Singh. They have been booked under Sections 379, 381, 406, 408, 420, 467, 468, 471, 481, 485, 506 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 22 and 29 of the Design Act, 2000, and Sections 43 and 66 of the Copyright Act on June 12.

