3 burnt alive as trucks collide near Pipli Majra village in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, November 18
Two truck drivers and an assistant of one of the drivers were reportedly burnt alive after two trucks collided and caught fire near Pipli Majra village on the Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib National Highway in Yamunanagar district on Saturday night.
Pratap Nagar police station SHO Jasbir Singh said the deceased could not be identified yet.
He said one of the trucks was registered in the name of a person belonging to Hisar district, while the other vehicle was registered in the name of a Ghaziabad-based company.
“Immediately after collision, both the trucks caught fire. Probably, there were three people, including two drivers, in the vehicles. They were trapped and burnt alive,” he added.
He said three more fire engines were called after six failed to douse the fire.
