3 caught dumping construction and demolition waste illegally, vehicles impounded

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 26

Under the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Programme, the enforcement teams of the Gurugram MC impounded three tractor-trailers for illegally dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste on a vacant plot.

The MC imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on each driver, and lodged a case against them with the police. The MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said residents, builders and contractors must dump C&D waste at the designated sites.

