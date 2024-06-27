3 caught dumping construction and demolition waste illegally, vehicles impounded

Gurugram, June 26
Under the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Programme, the enforcement teams of the Gurugram MC impounded three tractor-trailers for illegally dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste on a vacant plot.
The MC imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on each driver, and lodged a case against them with the police. The MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said residents, builders and contractors must dump C&D waste at the designated sites.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Om Birla re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest
First day in chair witnesses House adjournment following res...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat