3 challaned for farm fires in Palwal district

Tribune News Service

Palwal, October 4

With three incidents of stubble burning reported in three days, the authorities have issued a challan of Rs 2,500 on each violator.

As per the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), incidents of farm fire at four locations have been reported since September 30 in the district, but information regarding two of the cases has been found to be wrong by officials of the Agriculture Department.

The violators have been identified as Hoti Lal, a resident of Likhi village of the Hassanpur block, Mahabir of Bhiduki village and Sawant of Khirbi village, both in the Hodal subdivision. While the first farm fire incident emerged from Likhi village on September 30, the other two cases were reported on October 1 and 2.

A total of 56 complaints appeared on the HARSAC website last year but 23 complaints were found to be wrong, claim sources. Penalty amounting to Rs 50,000 (Rs 2,500 per acre) was realised from offenders. The AQI for PM2.5 has been hovering around 40 for the past one week in Palwal city, which is classified as ‘good’, according to ‘Sameer’, an official application of the Central Pollution Control Board

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Palwal #Pollution #Stubble Burning