3 Class X girl toppers of Karnal village given cash prizes

Karnal, July 4

Three girls of Popra village, who secured the top three positions in the Class X merit list, were given cash prizes. They were honoured as the village had recorded the highest gender ratio in the district in 2023.

Suman, who secured the first position in Class X merit list, received a cheque for Rs 75,000, while second topper Shivani got a cheque for Rs 45,000 and Laxmi Devi received a cheque for Rs 30,000. As per officials, under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme, which was launched on January 22, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Panipat, the government had initiated a ‘best village award’ scheme for the village that has the best gender ratio in the district.

Under the scheme, three meritorious girls of the village are given cash prizes to promote girl child and their education, said Dr Krishan Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Karnal, while honouring the girls.

The Civil Surgeon said Popra was selected as the best village for having the highest gender ratio in the district in 2023. “As many as 98 children were born in 2023 and of them, 40 were boys and 58 girls,” he said.

The gender ratio of Karnal district was 886 in 2014, 897 in 2015, 909 in 2016, 922 in 2017, 934 in 2018, 908 in 2019, 900 in 2020, 912 in 2021, 903 in 2022 and 908 in 2023. Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sheenu Chaudhary said they inspected registered ultrasound centres from time to time.

