3 cops hurt after tractor coming from wrong side hits PCR van in Haryana BJP president’s convey

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 25

Three cops were injured and a PCR van was damaged after a tractor-tanker driver allegedly coming from a wrong side collided with the vehicle in the convoy of Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar near Himgiri Chowk late on Monday night.

An FIR has been registered.

The incident took place near Himgiri chowk towards Basai flyover.

"In the PCR ESI Shyamphool and SPO Hawa Singh were deployed with me. The convoy moved from Delhi to Gurugram at 9:30pm. When we crossed Himgiri Chowk at around 10 pm, a blue colour tractor-tanker driver came from Basai fly over driving his tractor from the wrong side at a high speed, carelessly and hit into the PCR from the front. As soon as the collision took place, the tractor tanker overturned on the road. Three cops were injured and PCR was badly damaged. The tractor driver fled from the spot. The tractor did not have any number plate. We are being treated in hospital", as EHC said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown tractor driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), of the IPC at sector 10 A Police station on Tuesday morning.

"We have seized the tractor tanker and are searching for the tractor driver. He will be arrested soon,” said ASI Subash Chand, the investigating officer.