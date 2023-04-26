3 cops hurt as tractor collides with PCR van in state BJP chief’s convoy

Gurugram, April 25
Three cops were injured and a PCR van was damaged on Monday night following a collision with a tractor-tanker allegedly coming from the wrong side near Himgiri Chowk in Gurugram. The PCR was part of convoy escorting Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar. The incident occurred around 10 pm, and an FIR was registered at the Sector 10A police station.
According to the complaint filed by head constable Pradeep Kumar, the tractor driver, driving at high speed, approached from the wrong side and hit the PCR van in the front. The driver, with no number plate on the tractor, fled the scene.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown tractor driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC on Tuesday morning.
