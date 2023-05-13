3-decade wait for death certificate!

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 12

In a classic c0ase of official apathy, a resident of Jhajjar district whose father died in 1994 is still making rounds of government offices to get the death certificate. However, the officials concerned have not issued his death certificate in 29 years, citing technical reasons.

“I was merely four months old when my father passed away in 1994. As I grew older, I came to know that his post-mortem was conducted at the Rohtak PGIMS. I went to the PGIMS to get his death certificate, but the officials said it could not be issued due to some technical/administrative reasons. I have been making rounds of different offices for years, but to no avail,” Deepak of Bhaproda village in Jhajjar district told The Tribune.

Deepak’s case was taken up at a monthly meeting of the District Grievances Committee at Rohtak

on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who chaired the meeting, directed the officials concerned to consider it as a special case and issue the death certificate on humanitarian grounds.

He ordered to constitute a committee comprising the Rohtak PGIMS director and the Meham SDM and ensure the issuance of the death certificate before the next meeting of the committee.

In another matter, Chautala asked the officer concerned of the State Bank of India to pay crop-loss compensation to Narender Singh of Chiri village in Rohtak district in 15 days.

Taking up a complaint of Suncity residents, he directed the officers of the HSVP to complete the tendering process for disposal of stormwater. He also asked the AGM of Suncity to make the necessary arrangements for stormwater disposal till a provision of a permanent solution.