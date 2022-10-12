3 die as tree collapses on shanty in Pehowa

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 11

Two women and an infant were killed after a tree collapsed on a shanty on the Arunai road in Pehowa here this morning.

The deceased were identified as Karishma (19), her five-day-old daughter and Karishma’s mother-in-law Hema (41). The family hails from Alwar in Rajasthan.

Matter to be probed The Forest Department will be told to find out the reason behind the fall of the tree. Sonu Ram, Pehowa SDM

The victims were rushed to the Government Hospital in Pehowa, where they were declared “brought dead”.

Sources said six persons were sleeping in the shanty when the tree collapsed. Three persons escaped unhurt in the tragedy.

Karishma’s husband Chand, who was inconsolable, said, “Karishma got discharged from the hospital on Monday after she delivered a child there. We were sleeping and the tree collapsed all of a sudden. I have lost everything.”

Chand, along with his younger brother and cousin, escaped unhurt in the mishap. Chand with his family and some families had been living in shanties along the road for the last several years.