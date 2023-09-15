3 drown in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 14

In a tragic incident, three youths, all in their 20s, died due to drowning after a bike they were riding on plunged into a canal near Ainchala village in Karnal on Wednesday late evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sahil, Ritesh and Deepanshu, all residents of Ainchala village.

The incident took place when they were going back to their homes from Karnal. On their way, they gave a lift to Himanshu of Gannaur, who was rescued by the locals. “Hours after the drowning, we have fished out the bodies and handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination,” said Nayab Singh, DSP (Traffic).

Sahil was preparing for IELTS, while the remaining two were studying in different colleges.

