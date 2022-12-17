3 effluent treatment plants to check water pollution

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 16

In a bid to check water pollution from untreated industrial waste, the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) have proposed to set up three common effluent treatment plants (CETP) in the city.

Detailed Project Report being prepared The work to prepare the detailed project report has been launched.

In the first phase of the project, a CETP, with operational capacity of 15 MLD, will be set up at Badshahpur village.

The second CETP, which will have a capacity of 25 MLD, will come up at Mirzapur village. The third CETP, which will be the largest with a capacity of 50 MLD, will be set up at Pratapgarh village

An official of the FMDA said the work would be taken up in several phases but no deadline had been set. The entire project will cost around Rs 943 crore, he added.

At present, only one CETP, which has an operational capacity of 10.5 million litres per day (MLD), is located at Industrial Model Township (IMT) and is being maintained by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation. The three new CETPs will have an overall capacity of 90 MLD, the official said.

He added that the work to prepare the detailed project report had been launched. In the first phase of the project, a CETP, with operational capacity of 15 MLD, will be set up at Badshahpur village. It will be built at a cost of Rs 181 crore, of which Rs 85 crore will be spent on construction, and Rs 96 crore on the operations and management of the plant for a period of five years.

The second CETP, which will have a capacity of 25 MLD, will come up at Mirzapur village. An amount of Rs 263 crore — Rs 134 crore for construction work, and Rs 129 crore for operation and maintenance — had been proposed for this phase, an official of the FMDA said. The third CETP, which will be the largest with a capacity of 50 MLD, will be set up at Pratapgarh village. This phase is estimated to cost around Rs 499 crore.

An FMDA official said these CETPs would benefit the small and medium scale Industries as these face problems to establish and operate individual effluent treatment plants (ETP) due to their limited budget. Besides, monitoring a CETP was easier for regulatory agencies as compared to individual plants, he added. An official of the Haryana State pollution Control Board said over 500 industrial units dispose of untreated effluents in water sources, including the Yamuna, due lack of proper CETP facility.