3 former Haryana MLAs among 5 leaders join Congress

Chandigarh, August 8
Reposing faith in the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, five leaders, including three former MLAs, joined the Congress here today.
Former MLAs Sampat Singh, Rambhagat Sharma and Radheshyam Sharma quit the BJP to join the Congress in the presence of Haryana state chief Udaybhan, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and the former CM.
Former IYC general secretary Himmat Singh and former president of the All India PNB Association Lalit Arora also joined the Congress besides some former sarpanches of Hisar.
Hooda said all these leaders were strong voices in their respective areas. “The Congress will be greatly strengthened with such strong leaders,” he said.
