3 found dead in different incidents in Palwal

Palwal, June 28
Three persons including an old woman were found dead under mysterious circumstances in various incidents in the district in the past 24 hours.
According to police sources, a person identified as Vinay Kumar (48) hailing from Jaunpur district in UP was found dead adjacent to NH-19 in the district. Employed with a private company in the district, he had been missing from his house for the past three days. In the second incident, a 60-yr-old woman identified as Parshandi, a resident of Sihol village, was found hanging from a tree in a jungle near Gurwadi village. In the third case, the police recovered the body of a 50-year-old unidentified man near the railway station platform at Palwal on Friday morning. The body has been sent for postmortem, the police have launched a probe.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh
The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...
Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili
After counting over 12 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.3 mil...
Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8
Monsoon arrived with a fury, lashing the city with its highe...
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks
Bose criticised Banerjee for her remarks; stated it was expe...
AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission
Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deplo...