3 found dead in different incidents in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 28

Three persons including an old woman were found dead under mysterious circumstances in various incidents in the district in the past 24 hours.

According to police sources, a person identified as Vinay Kumar (48) hailing from Jaunpur district in UP was found dead adjacent to NH-19 in the district. Employed with a private company in the district, he had been missing from his house for the past three days. In the second incident, a 60-yr-old woman identified as Parshandi, a resident of Sihol village, was found hanging from a tree in a jungle near Gurwadi village. In the third case, the police recovered the body of a 50-year-old unidentified man near the railway station platform at Palwal on Friday morning. The body has been sent for postmortem, the police have launched a probe.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal