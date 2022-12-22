3 get 10-yr RI in Y'nagar snatching case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 21

The district court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), Jagadhri, Nidhi Bansal, has sentenced three persons to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them for snatching Rs 2,500 and a mobile phone from a farmer.

As per judgment passed by the ASJ on December 20, in default of payment of the fine, the convicts would further undergo six months’ imprisonment. On the complaint of Parmal Singh of Haripur Kamboj, a case was registered against Mohammad Javed, Mohammad Aasif and Mohammad Chand, all residents of Shiv Nagar Colony of Yamunanagar, under Section 379-B, read with Section 34 of the IPC at the city police station, Yamunanagar, on April 4, 2020.

In his complaint to the police, the complainant stated that he was a farmer and was going to vegetable market in Yamunanagar in the early morning on April 4, 2020, to sell his produce. When he reached Jaswant Colony, his motorcycle was stopped by some persons and one of them hit him with an iron road. They ran away after snatching Rs 2,500 and a mobile phone from him.