3 get 10-yr RI in Y'nagar snatching case

Yamunanagar, December 21
The district court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), Jagadhri, Nidhi Bansal, has sentenced three persons to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them for snatching Rs 2,500 and a mobile phone from a farmer.
As per judgment passed by the ASJ on December 20, in default of payment of the fine, the convicts would further undergo six months’ imprisonment. On the complaint of Parmal Singh of Haripur Kamboj, a case was registered against Mohammad Javed, Mohammad Aasif and Mohammad Chand, all residents of Shiv Nagar Colony of Yamunanagar, under Section 379-B, read with Section 34 of the IPC at the city police station, Yamunanagar, on April 4, 2020.
In his complaint to the police, the complainant stated that he was a farmer and was going to vegetable market in Yamunanagar in the early morning on April 4, 2020, to sell his produce. When he reached Jaswant Colony, his motorcycle was stopped by some persons and one of them hit him with an iron road. They ran away after snatching Rs 2,500 and a mobile phone from him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...