3 get 5-yr RI for robbery

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 1

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mona Singh awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to three persons for robbing a person after offering him a lift in a cab. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each. In case of non-payment of fine, they would have to face additional punishment of six months.

The accused had been identified as Mohammad Alam, Pranav Kumar Singh, both natives of Bihar, and Praveen of Palwal district. They were sent to judicial custody. The victim was identified as Deepak of Mahendragarh district.

The complainant said on June 4, 2018, a cab driver offered him a lift at IFFCO Chowk. However, when they crossed the Kherki Daula toll, three men, including the driver, offered him a drink, following which, he fell unconscious.

The accused then dropped him on a roadside near Pachgaon, and fled away with Rs 2,400 cash. They later withdrew Rs 60,000 from his account using his mobile phone and debit card.

An FIR was registered at Manesar police station. The police submitted the charge sheet, and presented 13 witnesses in the court.

