3 girls die of snakebite in two days

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 26

Three girls have died following snakebites in Ambala and Kurukshetra over the last two days. They have been identified as Nisha (15) of Ranjit Nagar in Ambala city; Rukmani (14), who had come with her family to Durana village for sowing paddy from Bihar; and Pinki (11), daughter of a migrant labourer in Shahabad.

As per information, Nisha was bitten by a snake on late Monday night. She was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, from where she was referred to the GMCH-32, but her family took her to an occultist. After her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a private hospital on Tuesday, where she was declared dead.

Rukmani was bitten by a snake this morning. She was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, where she was declared brought dead.

Dr Kuldeep Singh, Civil Surgeon, Ambala, said: “So far, 42 cases of snakebite have been reported in the district after the flood, of which two have died. Nisha had suffered three snake bites while Rukmani had suffered one snakebite. Nisha died due to the negligence of her family.”

In Kurukshetra, Pinki was bitten by a snake at Sulkhani village last night. The victim hails from UP.

#Ambala #Kurukshetra