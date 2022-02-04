Gurugram: 3 held as gang stealing car silencers busted

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 3

The Gurugram police have busted a gang of silencer thieves. The crime unit of Manesar cops nabbed three accused, including the kingpin of the gang, and recovered 93 stone silencers, an iron rod-cutter and other equipment from their possession.

The gang was active in Gurugram for the past six months and mostly targeted Maruti Eco vans. According to the police, the gang came in their vehicle from Delhi around 10 every night and did a recce for Eco vans. The time was fixed to steal silencers from 1 am to 4 am and after stealing four to 10 silencers, they returned to Delhi. They cut the silencer, took out catalytic converter and sold its metal parts in Delhi, while a silencer in good condition was sold on the black market. Those arrested were identified as Sunny of Sultanpuri, Delhi, Shyam Lal and Vinod.

It was on December 30 when they stole the silencer of the van of Ravi Kumar Pathak, who filed a complaint and an FIR was registered. “The accused revealed that they had stolen more than 100 silencers from Gurugram and 150 from Delhi-NCR. They mostly targeted Eco vans,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime. —