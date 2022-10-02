3 held for creating fake documents of mining material sale, purchase

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 1

A team of the CIA-II and Pratap Nagar police station has arrested three persons in connection with a case of illegally creating online sale/purchase documents (transit pass/e-rawana) of raw mining material and processed mineral.

The accused have been identified as Desh Deepak, Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Jagadhri, and Anuj Kumar of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

“The accused were produced in a Jagadhri court today. Desh Deepak and Anuj Kumar were remanded in seven-day police custody, while Gurpreet Singh was remanded in judicial custody,” said Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman.

A team of the Mining Department reportedly conducted an inspection at a screening plant in Devdhar village on September 13. It found that the screening plant was dismantled by its owners eight months ago.

The plant owners were creating online purchase documents of raw mining material and sale documents of processed mineral illegally using their mineral dealer licence connected with the e-Rawana portal of state government.

They didn’t actually buy any raw mining material or sell processed minerals to any person. For monetary gains, they allegedly sold sale/purchase documents created online to stone crusher owners, who indulged in illegal mining. A case was registered against the owners of the screening plant.