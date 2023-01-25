3 held for drug peddling

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 24

The police have arrested a couple for allegedly peddling drugs and seized

70-kg marijuana from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhu (30) and his wife Priyanka (28) who reside in a rented accommodation at Kasan village.

In another case, Nuh police arrested a man, Akram, a resident of Shikarpur village, and recovered over

18-kg marijuana from his possession.