3 held for drug peddling

Gurugram, January 24
The police have arrested a couple for allegedly peddling drugs and seized
70-kg marijuana from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhu (30) and his wife Priyanka (28) who reside in a rented accommodation at Kasan village.
In another case, Nuh police arrested a man, Akram, a resident of Shikarpur village, and recovered over
18-kg marijuana from his possession.
