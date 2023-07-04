3 held for duping people on pretext of giving instant loans in Haryana’s Palwal

Gurugram, July 4
Three people, including a woman, were arrested for running a fake call centre and allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving instant loans here, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Lalit, from Dhatir village in Palwal, Ajit, a resident of UP's Mohammadabad and Bhawna, from Palwal, police said.
Ten mobiles, a laptop, three keypads, four passbooks and three chequebooks were recovered from their possession
According to the police, they got a tip off that a fake call centre was being run in the house of main accused Lalit wherein people were being defrauded on the pretext of instant personal loan through a mobile app.
Following the tip off, a raid was conducted by CIA team led by sub-inspector Dharmender Singh on Monday night. The accused could not show any valid document or licence but they failed to do so, they said.
"During the investigation, it was revealed that these accused duped people on the pretext of instant personal loans. Bhawna used to work as a tele caller who contacted people and offered instant loans and asked to deposit Rs 999 in the wallet on the name of file charge,” Palwal DSP (city) Sandeep Mor said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head
Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...
SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi
With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...
India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada
There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...
Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials
The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report
Shah Rukh Khan hurt his nose while shooting for undisclosed ...