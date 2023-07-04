3 held for duping people on pretext of giving instant loans in Haryana’s Palwal

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 4

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for running a fake call centre and allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving instant loans here, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Lalit, from Dhatir village in Palwal, Ajit, a resident of UP's Mohammadabad and Bhawna, from Palwal, police said.

Ten mobiles, a laptop, three keypads, four passbooks and three chequebooks were recovered from their possession

According to the police, they got a tip off that a fake call centre was being run in the house of main accused Lalit wherein people were being defrauded on the pretext of instant personal loan through a mobile app.

Following the tip off, a raid was conducted by CIA team led by sub-inspector Dharmender Singh on Monday night. The accused could not show any valid document or licence but they failed to do so, they said.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that these accused duped people on the pretext of instant personal loans. Bhawna used to work as a tele caller who contacted people and offered instant loans and asked to deposit Rs 999 in the wallet on the name of file charge,” Palwal DSP (city) Sandeep Mor said.

