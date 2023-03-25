3 held for fake Instagram ID of Kaithal SP

Kaithal, March 24
The Kaithal police have arrested three persons allegedly for creating a fake Instagram account of the Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP), Maqsood Ahmed. The fraudsters had sent messages to his Instagram friends and demanded money. The police seized 816 fake SIM cards, including 166 active and 650 inactivated SIM cards, five fake Aadhaar cards, a printer and a mobile phone from their possession.
DSP Vivek Chaudhary said the accused were identified as Vivek Kumar, Ramji Mishra, both residents of Hardoi in UP and Jaswant Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.
A case was registered against the accused under Section 66 C of the IT Act and Section 419 of the IPC, added the DSP.
