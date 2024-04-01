3 held for opening fire at Palwal shop

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 31

The police claimed to have arrested three youths in connection with the incident of firing in broad daylight in the local market on Friday.

A police official said while two of the accused were nabbed last night, the third was arrested this morning. The official said all three arrested persons, who are aged between 20 and 25, had been found to be involved in planning the incident.

However, five of the youths involved in opening fire at a mobile phone shop were still at large. The police had earlier registered a case against six to seven persons on the basis of a complaint lodged here.

It was alleged that five armed youths, who arrived at the shop, 999-Telecom, around 9.30 am on Friday, opened fire and soon fled the shop before the police could reach the spot.

Palwal DSP Dinesh Kumar said all persons accused of shooting had been identified and absconding accused were likely to be arrested soon. “The three arrested youths have been sent on police remand,” he added.

It is claimed that the firing incident could be a part of the plan to scare the shopkeeper, who had received an extortion call from a gangster in January this year.

