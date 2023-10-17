3 held in murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 16

The Gurugram police have arrested three accused for killing a manager of a private firm after kidnapping him.

The main accused was a colleague of the deceased. He, along with two of his associates, held the victim hostage for five days and murdered him after withdrawing about Rs 3.50 lakh from his bank account.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep (29) of Rasoolpur village in Mahendragarh district, Akshay (26) resident of Dilip Vihar in Delhi and Vinay (22) of Malkosh village in Bhiwani district.

Akshay was arrested from Haridwar while Akshay and Vinay were arrested from Rampur flyover in Gurugram on Saturday night. The police said all these accused are on two-day police remand.

According to the police, a man had filed a complaint at the civil line police station on October 9 that his brother Praveen Trivedi (45) was missing since October 5. He was working as a manager in Rani Polymer Private Limited, IMT, Manesar.

