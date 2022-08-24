3 held on robbery, kidnapping charges

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 23

The Gurugram police have arrested three accused who kidnapped a man and a woman in their car after offering them lift in the Farrukhnagar area when they were returning from a birthday party late on Sunday night. The accused took them in the fields where they not only thrashed them but also robbed their mobile phone.

“The arrested accused are identified as Aditya (25), Deepak (24) and Gaurav (24). We are questioning them and the car which was used in the crime has been impounded”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

The incident took place on Sunday night in the Farukhnagar area. As per the complaint filed by Hisar resident Pradeep Kumar, who works in a company in the Bilaspur area. His co-worker Bindu Verma and he had gone from Jamalpur to Farrukhnagar for the birthday party of Bindu’s friend.

“While returning, Bindu called her brother Manoj and asked him to send her a car. When we were standing on the roadside, a Wagon-R came with two people in it. Bindu thought that her brother had sent them and so we sat inside the car. Soon after, the two took the car towards the fields and called another accomplice. The three then together beat me up and snatched the mobile phone. Somehow, I ran away from there and raised the alarm, so the accused fled leaving behind Bindu on the spot”, said Pradeep in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC, including kidnapping, at the Farrukhnagar police station. The case was assigned to the crime unit of Farrukhnagar who nabbed the accused today.

