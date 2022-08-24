3 held on robbery, kidnapping charges

Gurugram, August 23
The Gurugram police have arrested three accused who kidnapped a man and a woman in their car after offering them lift in the Farrukhnagar area when they were returning from a birthday party late on Sunday night. The accused took them in the fields where they not only thrashed them but also robbed their mobile phone.
“The arrested accused are identified as Aditya (25), Deepak (24) and Gaurav (24). We are questioning them and the car which was used in the crime has been impounded”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.
The incident took place on Sunday night in the Farukhnagar area. As per the complaint filed by Hisar resident Pradeep Kumar, who works in a company in the Bilaspur area. His co-worker Bindu Verma and he had gone from Jamalpur to Farrukhnagar for the birthday party of Bindu’s friend.
“While returning, Bindu called her brother Manoj and asked him to send her a car. When we were standing on the roadside, a Wagon-R came with two people in it. Bindu thought that her brother had sent them and so we sat inside the car. Soon after, the two took the car towards the fields and called another accomplice. The three then together beat me up and snatched the mobile phone. Somehow, I ran away from there and raised the alarm, so the accused fled leaving behind Bindu on the spot”, said Pradeep in his complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC, including kidnapping, at the Farrukhnagar police station. The case was assigned to the crime unit of Farrukhnagar who nabbed the accused today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...