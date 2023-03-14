3 held with 230 kg chura post

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 13

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three men and seized 230 kg of chura post worth Rs 11.50 lakh in Kurukshetra.

The accused were identified as Narender Singh, Roshan Singh and Karam Singh, all residents of Punjab. State Narcotics Bureau Kurukshetra in-charge Inspector Kewal Singh said following a tip-off, a truck was stopped on the National Highway (NH)-152D for checking.