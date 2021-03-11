3 held with 91 ATM cards

Tribune News Service

Palwal, August 10

With the arrest of three persons, the district police claimed to have busted a gang involved in duping people by exchanging their ATM cards and withdrawing money from these.

A police official said the accused have been identified as Salim, Abbas and Rashid, all hailing from the district. They were involved in a large number of cheating cases in Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Delhi, UP and even MP. He said the police seized as many as 91 ATM cards of different banks, an ATM swipe machine, kept in a Maruti Wagon car, from them. The vehicle was used to commute to other cities after committing the crime. He said the scam got exposed when a complaint was lodged by one Ranjit, a resident of Krishna Colony here, on July 13, in which he told the police that a youth exchanged his ATM card while he was withdrawing money from an ATM at Alawalpur Chowk. He said the youth offered help in withdrawing the money. He said an amount of Rs 80,000 was withdrawn from his account soon after. A case was registered.