3 held with 972 gm opium in Y'nagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 7

A team of the CIA-II of the Yamunanagar district police arrested three persons and seized 972 gm opium from their possession today.

The accused have been identified as Devidyal Saini, Jog Singh and his son Rakesh Kumar, all residents of Yamunanagar.

Both father-son duo are owners of a leading sweets shop in Yamunanagar. The accused were produced in a court of Jagadhri, where they were sent to four-day police custody.

“The anti-drug operation started on the direction of Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa to nail criminals and drug/narcotics smugglers in the district. A team of the CIA-II has arrested three persons and recovered 972 gm of opium from the car in which they were travelling,” said Rajat Gulia, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Radaur. He said the seized opium was worth about Rs 3 lakh.

He further said a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 18 and 61 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at the Radaur police station. Rakesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-II, said they got information that three persons in a car would come to Yamunanagar via Radaur with huge quantity of opium. He said a team was formed which began checking vehicles by putting up a naka near Radaur town last night. “During the checking of a car today, the team recovered two packets of illicit opium weighting about 972 gm,” said Rakesh Kumar. He said the accused told them that they brought the said opium from Jodhpur of Rajasthan.

