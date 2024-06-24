3 held with liquor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 23

A team of the CIA-I arrested three persons after the pass issued to them by a distillery to carry liquor boxes was expired.

According to information, a truck was stopped near Pirthi Ka Majra village on Friday evening and when checked, 1,200 boxes of liquor were recovered. The police said the boxes were loaded at a distillery in Ambala district and to be unloaded at the godown of a contractor (L-13 license holder) in the district.

The police said the truck driver had a permit issued by the Excise Department and a pass by the distillery, but the pass had expired some hours ago at the time of checking.

On the complaint of Inspector Mohan Singh Rana of the Excise Department, Yamunanagar, a case under Sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, 473 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 61(1) A-4-2020 of the Excise Act was registered at the Chhappar police station on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Ramavtar of Hasanpur village, Sushil of Veena Nagar of Yamunanagar and Manoj Kumar of Chandigarh.

On Saturday, Ramavtar and Sushil were produced in court, which sent them to three-day police remand. Manoj was produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday and he was sent to judicial custody.

