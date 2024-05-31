3-hour break, food and drink to protect workers from heatwave

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 30

Taking a cue from Delhi in the wake of intense heatwave, the Gurugram administration has mandated a three-hour break for all construction workers. The administration has instructed all contractors and builders to ensure that labourers are well cared for and not forced to work in the scorching sun.

Labourers will be allowed to take a break from 12 pm to 3 pm, with contractors responsible for their health and wellbeing. The owners should make proper arrangements for water and refreshments for them.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have been asked to set up water coolers for delivery boys and the general public and to streamline the work hours of maids and other society staff to ensure they are not out working in the sun.

Similar orders have been issued for gig workers and maids, asking employers to ensure their wellbeing during the intense heat conditions. “We are battling the worst heatwave and collectively need to take care of our employees. Those in charge, owners, or contractors of construction sites, must ensure that workers get a break in the afternoon, stay well-hydrated and are cared for in case of any complications. Contractors should arrange for refreshments and electrolytes,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Yadav has also asked online food delivery aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy to implement measures for their gig workforce. Aggregators have been asked to minimise operations during peak hours and to sensitise and equip workers for the heatwave. The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have been asked to set up water coolers for delivery boys and the general public and to streamline the work hours of maids and other society staff to ensure they are not out working in the sun. The RWAs should also arrange for proper seating and water facilities and ensure that employers bear the cost of any heatwave-related health issues among their staff.

For the third consecutive day, Gurugram has experienced temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, with a reported increase of over 50 per cent in heatwave-related illnesses, including numerous cases of nausea and diarrhoea. “We have not seen any cases of heatstroke yet, but the cases of diarrhoea and nausea have doubled, primarily affecting senior citizens and children. We have issued standard operating procedures and advisories and want everyone to follow them,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav.

