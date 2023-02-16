3 IAS, 5 HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of three IAS and five HCS officers with immediate effect.

Ashok Kumar Meena, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, and Secretary, Government of Haryana, and Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, has been given additional charge of Director General, Foreign Cooperation, and Secretary, Foreign Cooperation Department, in addition to his present duties.

Virender Kumar Dahiya, Director, State Transport Haryana, and Special Secretary, Transport Department, has been posted as Director, Elementary Education, Haryana, and Special Secretary to the Government of Haryana, School Education Department.

Abhishek Meena, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, and Additional CEO, Smart City, Faridabad, has been posted as the District Municipal Commissioner, Karnal, and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal.

Dr Inder Jeet, Secretary, State Election Commission, has been given additional charge of Member Secretary, Haryana State Backward Classes Commission, in addition to his present duties.

Chinar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Hodal, has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Ferozepur Jhirka.

Rajesh Khoth, Estate Officer, HSVP, Hisar, and Land Acquisition Officer, Hisar, has been given the charge of City Magistrate in addition to his present duties.

Vijaya Malik, City Magistrate, Hisar, has been posted as OSD in the office of Commissioner, Rohtak Division, Rohtak.

Ranbir Singh, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Ferozepur Jhirka, has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Hodal.