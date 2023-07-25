3 IAS officers deputed as dist in-charges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today ordered to depute three IAS officers as in-charges of the districts in addition to their present duties.

Vikas Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, and Member Secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, has been allotted Kaithal district whereas Ajit Balaji Joshi, Chief Administrator, HSVP, Panchkula, Chief Executive Officer, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, Director-General, Housing for All, Secretary, Housing Department and Chief Administrator, Housing Board, has been allotted Jind. Secretary Finance Sanjay Joon has been allotted Rohtak.

Meanwhile, the government has issued posting orders of three IAS officers. Dr Vivek Bharti, ADC, Ambala, has been posted as the ADC, Sirsa, against a vacant post. Aparajita, ADC, Faridabad, has been posted as the ADC, Ambala. Anand Kumar Sharma, ADC, Palwal has been posted as the ADC, Faridabad.

