3 IAS officers deputed as dist in-charges

Chandigarh, July 24
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today ordered to depute three IAS officers as in-charges of the districts in addition to their present duties.
Vikas Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, and Member Secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, has been allotted Kaithal district whereas Ajit Balaji Joshi, Chief Administrator, HSVP, Panchkula, Chief Executive Officer, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, Director-General, Housing for All, Secretary, Housing Department and Chief Administrator, Housing Board, has been allotted Jind. Secretary Finance Sanjay Joon has been allotted Rohtak.
Meanwhile, the government has issued posting orders of three IAS officers. Dr Vivek Bharti, ADC, Ambala, has been posted as the ADC, Sirsa, against a vacant post. Aparajita, ADC, Faridabad, has been posted as the ADC, Ambala. Anand Kumar Sharma, ADC, Palwal has been posted as the ADC, Faridabad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states