3 in fray for 2 seats in Haryana, Rajya Sabha poll may go down to wire

3 in fray for 2 seats in Haryana, Rajya Sabha poll may go down to wire

BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar file papers in Chandigarh.

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 31

Haryana is headed for an interesting election with three candidates filing nomination papers here today for the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

While BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar and Congress’ Ajay Maken, accompanied by the top brass of their respective parties, filed their papers, the entry of Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma added zing to an otherwise dull election. His name has been proposed by JJP leaders and Independents.

Congress’ Ajay Maken file papers in Chandigarh.

The two leaders, Panwar and Maken, were comfortably placed as far as the numbers went till Sharma, son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma and son-in-law of Congress leader Kuldeep Sharma, filed his papers, fuelling talk of cross-voting. Kartikeya is the younger brother of Manu Sharma who was jailed for Jessica Lal’s murder.

The two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana will fall vacant in August since the terms of BJP-supported Independent Subhash Chandra and BJP leader Dushyant Gautam will expire. In the House of 90 members, the BJP candidate needs 31 votes while the Congress candidate needs 30 votes. While Panwar has the numbers on his side, Maken, too, has the required votes needed to send him to the Rajya Sabha since the Congress has 31 votes.

Independent Kartikeya Sharma file papers in Chandigarh.

However, it remains to be seen if Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will cast his vote on June 10 since he is sulking for being “ignored” by the party high command and has stayed away from the Congress meetings as also from showing up for Maken’s nomination. Still, the Congress leader has 30 MLAs with him. Since there is a provision for preferential vote in the RS election, sources in the BJP said that the party MLAs could support Sharma as the second preference. The JJP and a few Independents have already extended their support to Sharma.

If the BJP decides to give him the “second preference votes”, Sharma will have nine BJP votes after 31 in favour of Panwar have been deducted. He will have 10 JJP votes with party supremo Ajay Chautala extending support to him.

There are seven Independents in Haryana of which at least four have already extended support to Sharma by signing his nomination papers as proposers. There are two parties — the INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party — with one MLA each.

If Sharma “manages” to get all these votes, his vote count would stand at 28 even though he requires 30 votes. Sharma, speaking to mediapersons after filing his papers, said he would appeal to MLAs across party lines for their vote and support since Maken, being an “outsider”, would not be able to raise issues pertaining to Haryana.

Sources said that though leaders within the Congress are also talking of Maken being an “outsider”, this talk translating into defiance is unlikely. Sharma’s entry has certainly upset the permutations and combinations of the Congress and ensured that the election will go down to the wire.

Will decide on backing Independent on voting day: CM

  • BJP candidate Panwar was accompanied by Chief Minister Manohar lal Khattar, state unit president OP Dhankar and party MLAs. Khattar said the decision to support the Independent candidate will be taken on the morning of voting.
  • Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma was accompanied by his father and former Congressman Venod Sharma and Power Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh. Venod Sharma said they would approach every leader of every party.
  • Congress candidate Ajay Maken and Venod Sharma are distant relatives. Kartikeya is the younger brother of Manu Sharma who was jailed for Jessica Lal’s murder.

#ajay maken

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn't want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

3
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

4
Haryana

Haryana Police arrest Rs 10,000 crore chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat

5
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

6
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

7
J & K

Terrorists gun down woman teacher in J-K's Kulgam

8
Punjab

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

9
Punjab

Varinder Kumar appointed Punjab Vigilance Bureau Chief Director

10
Haryana

Subhash Chandra, Kartikeya Sharma to queer Rajya Sabha pitch in Rajasthan, Haryana; trouble for Congress

Don't Miss

View All
‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Top News

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

‘Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it's close enou...

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

Ukraine war takes toll, Indian economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary ...

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons

Earlier, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh ha...

Watch singer KK performing 'Pal' hours before he died in Kolkata

Watch: Singer KK performs 'Pal' hours before he died, this is how audience grooved to 'Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal...'

Doctors say they suspected 'cardiac arrest' to be the cause ...

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Snatching Case: Two remanded in 3-day police custody

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Delhi BJP media chief evading probe, HC told

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

Manage waste at dairy complexes, MC Commissioner tells officials

Manage waste at dairy complexes, MC Commissioner tells officials

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Sanitation workers protest, seek regular jobs

Now, complain against illegal mining, stubble burning on helpline

3 more found infected in Ludhiana district

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Municipal Corporation, Patiala, to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw