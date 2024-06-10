3, including minor, killed in accidents

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 9

Three persons, including a one-year-old girl, were killed in two road mishaps that took place in the district in the past 36 hours.

According to the police, the first accident took place near Gughera village in the district when a car with eight occupants belonging to the family of one Buddhan Singh, a resident of Sohna in Gurugram, crashed into a tree at around 9 am on Saturday while on its way to the town. The victim’s family was coming from Vrindavan after a pilgrimage, it was reported. While Buddhan and his granddaughter identified as Lavya (1), died on the spot, the others got seriously injured and were shifted to a hospital.

In another road accident, Krishan, a labourer employed at a brick-kiln was killed and his colleague Rohit got injured after they were hit by a speeding car near Jawan village in the district on Saturday evening. The duo was crossing a road to fetch food from a dhaba located across the road, it was reported. The police have registered a case in this connection. No arrest has been made so far.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal