3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 7

In a major political development, three Independent MLAs — Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Singh Gollen and Dharampal Gonder — announced withdrawal of support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP Government in Haryana and extended support to the Congress in the Lok Sabha poll at a programme in Rohtak today.

Ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda with the three Independent MLAs in Rohtak.

In minority, but safe The BJP, which has 40 MLAs, has support of two Independents & one HLP legislator. The majority mark is 45

However, the govt is in a “safe zone” as there can’t be a no-trust motion till mid-September

As per rules, six months have to elapse before a trust motion can be introduced

The Saini govt had on March 14 brought a motion which it won

Despite being in minority following the withdrawal of support by three Independent MLAs, the Saini government is under no immediate threat of any kind despite being in minority.

Now, the ruling party, which has 40 MLAs, has the support of two Independent MLAs and one lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP), taking the total to 43.

The Congress presently has 30 MLAs, one MLA comes from the Indian National Lok Dal while the Jannayak Janta Party has 10 MLAs. Of these, at least five MLA, have rebelled against the party leadership and are “inclined” towards the BJP. However, their hands are tied since any switchover could invite action under the provisions of the anti-defection law. With two seats vacant in the 90-member House following the resignations of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala (they are both contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Karnal and Hisar, respectively), the strength of the House has been reduced to 88. This means that the BJP effectively needs 45 seats to be in majority. However, in the present numbers game, it is short of the majority mark by two MLAs.

Though the BJP does not have the numbers anymore, the government is still in a “safe zone” since the Opposition cannot bring a no-confidence motion against the government till mid-September.

Under the rules, a no-confidence motion cannot be brought against the government before six months of the previous one. The Saini government had on March 14 brought a confidence motion which it had won with the support of six of the seven Independent MLAs and the lone HLP MLA.

With the BJP in minority in Haryana, the Congress is likely to build up the rhetoric around the ruling party’s dwindling numbers right through the campaign during the Lok Sabha poll to use it to its advantage. With the last date of nominations over, electioneering is all set to gather steam and the Congress will try and build its campaign around this development.

