3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

  Haryana
The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88

Nayab Singh Saini. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, May 7

Three Independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana and announced they would back the Congress, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

In recent days, some Jannayak Janata Party MLAs have indicated support to the BJP though the JJP pulled out of the coalition government in March. The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House.

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) announced their decision at a press conference in Rohtak in the presence of Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan.

"The government should resign. President's rule should be imposed in the state and elections held. This is an anti-people government," Hooda said.

The Congress said in a statement the three MLAs have already sent letters to the governor saying they have withdrawn their support to the government.

At the presser, Gonder said, "We are withdrawing support to the government and have decided to extend support to the Congress. We have taken this decision due to various issues, including those of farmers, inflation and unemployment."

Udai Bhan said, "The three Independent MLAs have extended their support to the Congress... The BJP government earlier had support of 10 JJP MLAs and Independents, but the JJP also withdrew support and now Independents are also leaving.

"Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have right to stay even for a minute," the Congress leader said.

The assembly elections in Haryana are due in October.

Hooda expressed his gratitude to the three MLAs for their support and said they have taken this decision keeping in mind the public sentiments.

The leader of the opposition said there is a wave in favour of the Congress in the country including Haryana and that the Independent MLAs have taken this decision respecting the sentiments of people.

He claimed people have made up their mind to form the Congress government in the state.

At the presser, Gollen said, "We had given our support to the BJP government with honesty. But today unemployment is at its peak, and inflation and farmer issues are there. Every section of society is fed up. People are facing a lot of issues with Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID card) and property ID system."        

When asked why they did not speak up on these issues earlier, Gollen said even during farmers agitation, they had raised their voice.

Sangwan said, "During farmers' agitation, we opposed their (BJP govt) wrong policies. I also raised issues like inadequate staff in schools."

Replying to a question, he said, "We will support the Congress to help it win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state."

The Saini-led BJP government in Haryana had on March 13 won the trust vote by voice vote in the House after he took oath as the new chief minister replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

Recently, several MLAs of JJP have come out in support of the ruling BJP.

Khattar, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Karnal, had resigned as MLA from Karnal.

Former Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala also resigned in March as MLA. He was an Independent MLA from Rania segment and resigned on March 24 as he joined the BJP, which has announced his candidature for Hisar Lok Sabha seat. 

#BJP #Congress #Nayab Singh Saini


