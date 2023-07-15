3 kanwariyas swept away while trying to save boy

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 14

In a tragic incident, three kanwariyas were swept away by the Markanda river behind Maharishi Markandeshwar Temple at Shahabad Markanda, reportedly in an attempt to save a boy today. The victims have been identified as Ajit, Raman and Guri, residents of Sulkhani village in Kurukshetra district.

As per information, some youths had been staying at the temple for the past couple of days after bringing “kanwar”.

Today, five youths jumped into the river reportedly to save a boy. Two of them managed to come out, while the other three went missing. The boy also managed to save himself as he knew swimming. The river has been flowing above the normal level.

The district administration swung into action and divers and teams of the NDRF were deployed to find the missing youths. Rajpal, SHO of Shahabad police station, said efforts were on to look for them.

