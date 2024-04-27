3 killed, 14 hurt as vehicle rams into stationary truck

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 26

Three persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed while over 14 were injured after their mini-truck rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway last night around 11.50 pm.

According to the police, around 22 devotees, including eight children from Jalandhar in Punjab, were returning from Vrindavan in UP. When they reached Paidhaini, the tempo rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

Of the deceased, a woman and a child have been identified as Beena (45) and Riti (8) of Jalandhar, while the third victim is yet to be identified. The bodies have been kept at the Nuh Community Health Centre mortuary.

“Four seriously injured persons have been referred to Nalhad medical college and three to Rewari and Rohtak hospitals. An FIR has been registered against the truck driver at the Sadar Tauru police station,” said police spokesperson Krishan Kumar.

