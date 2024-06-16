3 killed as car rams into bus in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 15

Three men were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary Haryana Roadway bus on the Ambala-Hisar stretch of the National Highway-152 under the jurisdiction of the Ismailabad police station on Friday night. The deceased were identified as Dinesh Kumar, Ramesh Kumar and Anil Kumar, residents of Sonepat.

The trio was on their way from Sonepat to Himachal Pradesh. In his complaint to the police, Mukesh, brother of Dinesh, stated that the bus was parked along the roadside since the evening without any indicator. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, where they were declared dead. The police said a case had been registered against the bus driver for negligence and the bodies had been handed over to their families after postmortem.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Hisar #Kurukshetra