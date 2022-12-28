3 labourers die of suffocation

Jhajjar, December 27
Three migrant labourers were found dead inside their rented room in Kasar village falling under Bahadurgarh subdivision here on Tuesday. Half-burnt wooden pieces were recovered from the room hence it is believed that they might have died due to suffocation. the police were awaiting the post-mortem report before registering a case in this respect. The deceased were identified as Munesh and Kallu of Mundakhera village in Haridwar and Saifijul Mehena of West Benga.
