3 labourers die of suffocation

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 27

Three migrant labourers were found dead inside their rented room in Kasar village falling under Bahadurgarh subdivision here on Tuesday. Half-burnt wooden pieces were recovered from the room hence it is believed that they might have died due to suffocation. the police were awaiting the post-mortem report before registering a case in this respect. The deceased were identified as Munesh and Kallu of Mundakhera village in Haridwar and Saifijul Mehena of West Benga.