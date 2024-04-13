3 lakh Rohtak residents took oath to cast vote, says DC Ajay Kumar

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 12

District Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar said over 3 lakh voters in Rohtak had so far been administered an oath to participate in the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to be held on May 25 in the district.

“Awareness activities are being organised at private and government educational institutes, government officers, anganwadi centers and under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign to create awareness among voters in the district,” the DC added.

He said on Friday, an awareness campaign was conducted at Government PG Women College, Pt Neki Ram Sharma College, Vaish College, Municipal Committee Officer Sampla, Chhotu Ram Government College Sampla, All-India Jat Heroes Memorial College, Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts and Government College, Mokhra.

“During the campaign, students took oath to maintain the dignity of the democratic traditions of our country and to exercise the right to vote fearlessly,” DC Ajay said.

ADC and nodal officer of SVEEP campaign, Vaishali Singh, said youth who had become first-time voters in the district were being made aware about voting by organising various activities in colleges. “With the aim of making the citizens of Rohtak aware about participation in the Lok Sabha general elections, a cycle rally will also be organised from the local police line to Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium on Sonipat Road at 6.30 am on April 16,” she added.

