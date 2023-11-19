3 madrasa students apprehended for attack on women in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 18

The Nuh police apprehended three minors on Friday night in connection with hurling stones on a group of women on the way for “kuan pujan” on Thursday night. One of them, a 9-year-old boy, was released on bail, while two others over 12 years were sent to a correctional home after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A senior police officer said the case was being investigated, but no role of any other person had come to the fore yet.

Eight women had suffered injuries after some unidentified persons pelted them with stones allegedly from a mosque and madrasa. The Nuh police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons yesterday. Three minor suspects were questioned by the police in the presence of their parents, and later they were apprehended.

The 9-year-old boy was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and was granted bail. “All three are students of a madrasa and were apprehended after questioning. They were caught in CCTV footage also. The involvement of others has not come to the fore yet, but further probe is underway,” said Krishan Kumar, a police spokesperson.

The madrasa authorities claim that children were playing with slippers and pebbles on the roof when few accidentally hit the procession.

A senior police officer also said that no stones were found on the spot. He added that the security had been stepped up in the area.

