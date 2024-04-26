3 Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC officials to face action for ‘negligence’

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 25

Three officials of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, will have to face action for allegedly committing negligence in the construction of a park here.

The MC authorities have written to the ULB Director, recommending action by issuing chargesheets to three of them. “We came to know that negligence was committed in the construction-related works of Veer Savarkar Swarna Jayanti Park in Labour Colony near ITI, Yamunanagar. After the preliminary investigation, we have now written to the ULB Director, recommending him to ensure action against the XEN, ME and JE,” said MC SE Hemant Kumar. The ULB

Additional Chief Secretary, during his visit to the park, had complained damaged floor tiles, following which he directed the MC authorities to look into the matter and take action against the negligent officials.

