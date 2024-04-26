3 Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC officials to face action for ‘negligence’

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, April 25
Three officials of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, will have to face action for allegedly committing negligence in the construction of a park here.
The MC authorities have written to the ULB Director, recommending action by issuing chargesheets to three of them. “We came to know that negligence was committed in the construction-related works of Veer Savarkar Swarna Jayanti Park in Labour Colony near ITI, Yamunanagar. After the preliminary investigation, we have now written to the ULB Director, recommending him to ensure action against the XEN, ME and JE,” said MC SE Hemant Kumar. The ULB
Additional Chief Secretary, during his visit to the park, had complained damaged floor tiles, following which he directed the MC authorities to look into the matter and take action against the negligent officials.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...