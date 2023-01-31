Gaushala deaths in Karnal's Phoosgarh: 3-member panel awaits forensic report

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 30

A three-member committee of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sought time from the Commissioner till the receiving of the FSL report of the viscera examination to arrve at the final conclusion in the deaths of 45 cows at Phoosgarh gaushala.

“Prima facie, consuming of fodder seems to be the reason behind the death. We have to submit our report in two days, but to reach at the final conclusion we have to study the FSL report of the viscera examination which is still awaited, so we have sought extension of time till the report is received,” said Gaurav Kumar, Additional Commissioner, KMC.

Meanwhile, Ajay Singh Tomer, Commissioner, KMC, visited the gaushala and nandishala on Monday and found unhygienic conditions there. A show-cause notice was served on the agency looking after the maintenance work.

“I visited the gaushala and nandishala and found several irregularities in cleanliness and hygiene maintenance. I have directed the officials to serve a show-cause notice to the agency assigned the maintenance work,” said Tomer, Commissioner.

“The KMC pays Rs 4.24 lakh per month to the agency, but it is not doing its work properly. We have issued payments for November and December and the payment for January will be issued shortly,” said the Commissioner.

“The committee constituted by me has sought an extension of time for the submission of the report, which has been granted. The committee will also check the usage of donations,” Tomer added.

At present, there are around 2,500 bovines in both gaushala and nandishala and most of these are stray cattle, he maintained.

