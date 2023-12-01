3 mineral grinding units sealed in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, November 30

Some mineral grinding units and hot-mix plants at various places in the district were being operated in violation of the stage-III Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) directions implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to check pollution.

It came to light during surprise inspections by a joint team of the CM’s flying squad and local officials of the HSPCB in the district over the past one week. They found that three mineral grinding units at Chhilaro and Bayal villages and a hot mix plant in Kanina town were operational. These units were put on notice and sealed.

“Mining and associated activities were banned in the district following directions issued under GRAP stage-III norms for checking air pollution in NCR where industrial pollution is one of the major factors contributing to air pollution. A joint team of the CM’s flying squad and our officials inspected mineral grinding units, stone crushers and hot mix plants in the wake of prevailing air quality scenario in Delhi, NCR and adjoining areas,” said Krishan Yadav, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Mahendragarh.

The owners of defaulting units were asked to explain why the units were being operated in violation of the GRAP directions. As they did not file any satisfactory reply, all three mineral units and a hot mix plant were sealed with immediate effect.

“Though the stage-III of GRAP has now been revoked, all four units will have to pay environmental compensation for resuming operations. Only one mineral grinding unit has so far approached us for permission to resume its operations. The environmental compensation will be imposed by the head office,” said the HSPCB Regional Officer.

