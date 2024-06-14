3 minors ‘rescued’ from uncle’s house in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 13

Three minors — two sisters and one brother — were rescued from their maternal uncle’s house in Chaudhary colony. On the complaint of Munish Kumar, a neighbour of the Children’s maternal uncle, a case was registered against Darshan under Sections 323, 342 of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 at City police station.

The complainant alleged that Darshan beat the three siblings, who were living at his house as their mother was incarcerated.

On receiving this information, a joint team, comprising officials of Child Welfare Committee and Child Protection Office visited Darshan’s hosue on June 10 and spoke to the children, who claimed their uncle did not beat them.

Gaurav Sharma, an official of the Child Welfare Committee, Yamunanagar, said the statements of the children were recorded before the magistrate. “They expressed a desire to go to their other maternal uncle’s house and were sent there,” he said.

