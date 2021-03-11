3 months on, structural audit of high-rises yet to begin in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 25

Three months have passed since a structural audit of high-rise residential societies in the city was ordered by the government, the authorities are yet to start the process.

The audit was ordered after a few floors of a residential society in Gurugram collapsed in February this year.

“Though the audit was required to have started immediately, the authorities concerned are still in the process of finalising an action plan, for which a decision has been taken over a month ago,” reveal sources in the district administration.

Though the state government had ordered a structural audit of all high-rise societies in Gurugram and Faridabad three months ago, the concerns of a large number of residents residing in over 400 such buildings remains unresolved even after three months, it is claimed.

Describing the delay as annoying, Pramod Minocha, president, Greater Faridabad Residents’ Welfare Association (GREFA), said lives of residents in many high-rise societies were at risk in view of the poor quality of construction. “With seepage visible in a large number of towers, the chipping of plaster, cracks and corrosion of the structures are common,” he says.

Claiming that lack of basic civic amenities and inadequate maintenance had led to the lodging of numerous complaints, Satinder Singh, a retired defence official, said waterlogging, sewage leak and improper disposal of untreated waste were the pressing issues.

Reportedly, the Town and Planning Department, which had issued a public notice inviting objections and suggestions regarding the formation of the committee named as fact-finding agency (FFA) on April 15, is yet to announce the final plan for carrying out the audit. The FFA report will decide whether the damage requires maintenance work or an extensive structural audit, the notice read. The FFAs shall also submit the remedial measures to be taken up by the developer company, it added.

Meanwhile, District Town Planner Renuka Singh said a final draft of the action plan was expected to be released soon. Admitting to the receipt of certain complaints, she said the constitution of the FFA would be accomplished after empanelment of technical experts and RWA representatives. The inspection shall be carried out by one of the empanelled structural audit agency after getting the FFA report.