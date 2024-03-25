3 more villages declared drug-free zones in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 24

Three more villages of Sirsa district were declared drug-free zones on Saturday, adding to the tally of 31 villages and four city wards already declared drug-free.

During an event at Chhatrian village, the Sirsa police organised sports competitions to engage rural youth and spread the message of drug-free living. Sirsa Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said Chhatrian, Kirar Kot, and Daulatpur Khera villages had been declared drug-free zones.

He emphasised individual responsibility in sustaining the campaign’s success, urging everyone to report drug-related activities to the police for strict legal action. He said the district police are not only cracking down on drug traffickers, but also conducting awareness programmes to deter the public from using drugs. They had formed sports teams and were organising competitions in volleyball, handball, kabaddi, and cricket in rural areas to keep the youth away from the drug menace.

The SP expressed his satisfaction with the campaign’s progress, noting increased youth involvement in education and sports. Meanwhile, Chhatrian village sarpanch, Kamla Dehru, commended the police’s efforts in transforming the villages into drug-free environments. She highlighted the positive changes in her village, where youth were now more focused on sports and education.

31 villages become drug-free zones

SP Vikrant Bhushan confirmed that a total of 31 villages and four wards in Sirsa district have been declared drug-free. These villages include Jogiwala, Rampura Dhillon, Rampura Nawabad, Rupana Bishnoia, Sahuwala, Tarkanwali, Budimeri, Daya Singh Ther, Dhani Sheran, Mamera Khurd, Mojuki Dhani, Patti Kirpal, Kasi ka Bass, Jiwan Nagar, Abutgarh, Bhuna, Chakkan, Dhottar, Ghoranwali, Saharni, Chakerian, Handi khera, Jhopra, Meerpur, Mohamadpur Salarpur, Musahibwala, Shahidanwali, Shah Satnampura, Chhatrian, Kirar Kot and Daulatpur Khera.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa